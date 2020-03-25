Chicago Fire season 8 episode 19 return date for Taylor Kinney cast







If you find yourself curious in learning the Chicago Fire season 8 episode 19 return date at NBC, you’re very much in the right place! Unfortunately, this is not a place where we can pass along news that the show is back next week…

The Taylor Kinney – Jesse Spencer firefighter drama will not be on the air next week. There are a number of different reasons for it, but ultimately, we think that the network wants to stretch out some of their remaining episodes. They have to, given that they don’t actually have all that many left to put on the air. The season finale is set to be episode 20 at the moment, and there’s going to be a rather-abrupt ending to the season because of that. Until then, though, we have more interesting stories to get to, including big decisions, Cruz planning his wedding, and some fun stuff for some of the younger guys at the firehouse. There’s a lot to prepare for when this upcoming episode airs on April 8!

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 19 synopsis with some more information now:

04/08/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tension builds when a group of rabble-rousers attempt to lock down the firehouse. Brett is faced with a monumental decision. Cruz readies himself for a big day. Gallo and Ritter attempt to launch Firehouse 51 into the social media age. TV-14 V

No matter if we get closure to some big story arcs or not this season, what matters the most is simply this: We dive in and enjoy whatever Chicago Fire gives us. The reason why it’s our favorite of the One Chicago series goes beyond just it being the first; it’s the one that provides us the greatest sense of comfort. A lot of that just comes from seeing the team at the firehouse having fun, and keeping their spirits up even in tough times.

