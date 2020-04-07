SEAL Team season 3 episode 17 sneak peek: Conflicts at home, abroad







The next new episode of SEAL Team season 3 is going to be arriving on CBS tomorrow night, and it’s one telling a couple of different stories. Both of them will be powerful, though they are each taking place in very separate parts of the world.

Take, for example, some of what is going on with Bravo within this episode. You’re seeing the team work (see the first sneak peek below) in order to take on a delicate operation with Afghanistan, one that revolves around working to see if peace with the Taliban is possible. This is a timely story given what is going on in the real world, and you see characters like Mandy and Davis posting some big questions when it comes to the effectiveness of the mission. Is it going to undo work that has been put in over the past couple of decades?

We expect the delicacy of Bravo’s operation to play out through at least the rest of the season, as there are opinions aplenty about the right way to press on. This is a matter that impacts the direct future of a couple of countries, but indirectly much of the world. It can’t be resolved in an altogether simple manner.

As for what is happening with Sonny back at home, he’s trying to come to terms with a part of his past he’d left behind — in the second sneak peek, he reunites with an old friend Hannah (Rachel Boston), who encourages him to at least consider checking back in with some old loved ones. He’s got some trepidation around the idea, but she reminds him that a lot of time has passed and everyone is in a very different spot. Hannah knows a different side of Sonny than anyone at Bravo does, so this should be a fascinating story to follow. If nothing else, it could be good to explore a different part of his humanity for a while.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to the next new SEAL Team episode

What are you the most curious about entering SEAL Team season 3 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around for some other insight. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







