SEAL Team season 3 episode 17 return date hopes: ‘Drawdown’







Want to know what lies ahead on SEAL Team season 3 episode 17? Let’s just say that the situation here is complicated.

For most of the week, it’s been suggested that the next new episode, entitled “Drawdown,” is going to be airing on Wednesday, April 1. Yet, CBS’ schedule online now claims that there will be a repeat airing on the day. Our feeling is that this episode could end up being moved to April 8, so keep that in mind. With filming for the season shut down alongside many other series, we could be waiting for a good while to see what’s coming up next.

When the show does come back, it will showcase the start of the deployment to Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Sonny is going to head back to Texas after squabbling a little bit with Jason over it. While there, he will undergo some disciplinary training and there could be some new conflicts there — plus a connection from his past turning back up.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SEAL Team season 3 episode 17 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

“Drawdown” – As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action, where he gets reacquainted with Hannah (Rachel Boston), a childhood friend, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 1 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We do think the Afghanistan arc is probably going to be one that lasts for the remainder of the season and, when the dust settles, we’re curious to see where it wraps up. Given that filming was forced to stop before the final episodes were done, it’s probably going to be something that will be picked up for a season 4. Let’s just hope that this renewal happens. For now, we remain very much optimistic. (We still may not know for sure until we get around to May.)

We’ll have more confirmation on the return date once we find out more info…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team now

What do you want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 3 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







