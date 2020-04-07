





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Within this particular piece, we’re looking at answering that question and also giving you a sense of what is to come.

The bad news that we have to share in this paragraph is twofold. First, it’s true that there is no new installment of the Mark Harmon series tonight. Beyond that, there is only one more installment left for the season. Because of the current health crisis filming was shut down a little bit earlier than expected, and it remains unclear what is going to happen with some of those stories. Some could be brought over to season 18 (which hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but we’re hopeful), though they may be changed slightly to better reflect what is going on in the real world.

What is especially notable about that group of episodes is that one of them is going to be the big 400th installment — a cause very much worth celebrating.

For more video discussion about the 400th episode, watch our latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our NCIS playlist. We’ll have further news coming before long.

So what is going to be on next week’s finale? If you haven’t heard too much about “The Arizona” yet, let’s go ahead and hand down the official synopsis courtesy of the folks from CBS:

“The Arizona” – The team tries to verify the identity of Joe Smith (Christopher Lloyd), who claims he served on the U.S.S. Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor, and wants to be buried there upon his death, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

While we think that this is going to be an emotionally resonant episode, we foresee it being more about Gibbs and the guest star in Lloyd than any huge character development for our series regulars. They were probably saving a lot of those big moments for the planned end of the season … which we now have to wait a while longer in order to see.

Related News – Check out some of what Wilmer Valderrama had to say about this big episode

What do you want to see on NCIS moving forward?

Are you bummed to have to wait a while in order to see the finale? Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to then also stick around for more news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







