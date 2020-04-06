NCIS season 17: Wilmer Valderrama teases emotional finale







NCIS season 17 is going to be coming to a close a little earlier than expected, with the finale now set for April 14. It’s clearly not something that the writers were planning for, but it does seem as though the last episode (entitled “The Arizona”) will be stuffed with some beautiful, emotional reveals. It’s going to feature Christopher Lloyd as a man who claims that he was at Pearl Harbor … but was he? This is going to be a part of the case, but it could prove to be a little bit more complicated than just yet.

Wilmer Valderrama (Torres) is of course one of the people who had a chance to film this episode before filming was shut down for the season. So what was the experience like? How did he describe working on the installment? Here is some of what we had to say to ET Canada in a new interview:

“We were shooting a beautiful, heartfelt episode where most of our team was forced to dive in and help a suspect … It’s a fantastic episode … We had Christopher Lloyd as our guest, and I think the fans are going to go crazy for this one.

“…The sentiment of the episode is about not forgetting the people who came before us. The people who made you. While we’re having this conversation now about these silent heroes, first responders and the people who are out there from the grocery store worker to the [farmer] … This is an episode that pays tribute to the [people] who we not just maybe take for granted, but we also don’t remind them as often as we should that they’re appreciated.”

The message of this finale could make it appropriate as a finale, even if we don’t think there’s going to be resolution on a lot of big stories. For those of you hoping for more of Torres and Bishop, we’d suggest to be patient until season 18 hopefully rolls around. It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it feels like a foregone conclusion.

