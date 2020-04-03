NCIS season 18: Michael Weatherly open to more Tony, Ziva content







We know that NCIS season 17 is already done filming, and there’s only one episode left to air on CBS. So, for the sake of this article, the focus is almost entirely on the future and what could be coming up. We’re hoping that there is a season 18 (it has not been renewed yet), so with that in mind, let’s talk a little bit of Tony and Ziva.

For those of you who haven’t been on social media, Michael Weatherly has been sharing a number of various photos and videos the past week or two. Yesterday, he took to Periscope to answer a number of different questions … including, of course, what he thought about Cote de Pablo’s return to the show earlier this season:

“I loved it … I’m looking forward to maybe exploring more of that stuff eventually with Tony.”

While we’ve heard via Senior (in letter form) that Tony and Ziva are seemingly doing well, that’s not replacement for seeing the two together for that very much missed reunion many of us were hoping to see on screen. There’s always going to be an interest among many fans to seeing these characters back together, though there are still some challenges with making it happen. Take, for example, the fact that Michael’s schedule is extremely busy due to Bull (which also films at the same time as NCIS and on the opposite side of the country), and then even if he is open, you have to find the right time where Cote is also open.

Do we think it’s possible that a Tiva on-screen reunion could happen in season 18? Certainly, and after getting Ziva back to the show in general we’ve learned to never say never to this sort of thing. We just wouldn’t bank on it, right now given that there are so many different factors at play. This is just Michael talking as opposed to confirmation from CBS or the NCIS producers. We’re not even sure that producers have a plan as of yet for a potential season 18. It’s a very uncertain time right now with everything going on in the real world.

Weatherly also talked in the Q&A about maybe doing some sort of discussion video with Cote, but we’ll see if that comes to fruition.

