NCIS season 17 episode 20 return date hopes: Is this the finale?

Let’s start things off here with this, though — there won’t be a new episode next week. While we’re in an era of great uncertainty where things can change at just about every moment, we don’t think that CBS is going to suddenly opt to air a new episode in seven days. Instead, The Futon Critic reports that the next episode will air on Tuesday, April 14. This is entitled “The Arizona” for the time being, and it will feature an appearance from the legendary Christopher Lloyd as a guest star. He’s going to be playing a survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and that is one of the major foundations that we’ve got for the time being on this episode.

For the time being, CBS has not released an official synopsis for this episode … so go ahead and consider that something that you’re going to have to wait for a little while in order to see.

The other thing worth noting is that while this was probably written to be a standard episode of the show, it’s going to ultimately end up being the finale. That is coming to pass because of the present-day health crisis, which has led to filming on this and many other shows concluding. Rather than having NCIS return with more new episodes this season down the road, the show is likely going to start fresh entering a potential season 18.

