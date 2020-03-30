NCIS season 17: Rocky Carroll praises Mark Harmon + new scoop







Tuesday night’s new NCIS episode is right around the corner, and this installment is going to prove to be pretty emotional. This is one that will feature Jimmy Palmer and Kasie Hines in a spot where the two of them need to be heroes. There will be a hostage crisis at a restaurant and because of difficult circumstances, they may be the only ones capable of saving lives. This will be a difficult situation, but they’ve certainly been around plenty of them! They may not operate in the field, but they’ve shown that they can be heroes before. This is just a different context.

While this episode is notable on-screen because of the crisis that Jimmy and Kasie are going through, it’s also notable off-screen due to the direction of one Rocky Carroll. He’s helmed a number of episodes over the years, but this is a gig that always feels special. He also, in a new interview with TV Insider, credits Mark Harmon for being his “biggest supporter” when it comes to taking on directing work. The two have been longtime friends, and that support is there onscreen and off.

For some more news on NCIS in video form, be sure to watch our preview now at the bottom of this article! After you do watch, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full series playlist. We’ll have more coverage coming!

As for the episode itself, Carroll notes to the aforementioned website that he is excited for Kasie and Jimmy to buck expectations:

“In a show that’s been on the air so long, people make assumptions about character limitations … but Jimmy and Kasie’s intellect and instincts are tested. They negotiate for their lives.”

We would also imagine that Kasie and Jimmy are having to negotiate for the lives of those around them, as well. They are facing off in a near-impossible situation, and it’s one that could allow them to better understand themselves when it’s all over. Remember, just because you’re great at your job doesn’t mean that you have nothing else to learn. This could be, performance-wise, one of the best for Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover that we’ve seen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next NCIS episode

What do you want to see in regards to NCIS season 17 episode 19?

Be sure to share now in the comments, and also stick around for some other coverage of the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







