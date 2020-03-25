NCIS season 17 episode 19 promo: Jimmy & Kasie’s crisis in ‘Blarney’







Following last night’s new episode CBS unveiled the first promo for NCIS season 17 episode 19, and it is one that very much showcases a crisis. It’s putting Jimmy Palmer and Kasie Hines in a situation that they are not remotely used to, and then looking to see if they can save the day.

If you hadn’t heard the details about this episode (entitled “Blarney”) already, the promo below gives you a good sense of it. In this, you can see Kasie and Jimmy at a diner when all of a sudden, it becomes the site of a dangerous hostage situation. They find themselves in a place where they have to help their fellow patrons and ensure that there is no violence … which is easier said than done. Outside of the establishment, Gibbs and the rest of the team will be doing what they can to help.

Yet, there’s another wrinkle thrown into this as well — the presence of snipers, waiting to strike if they have to. This does up the intensity for what is going on out there since it puts in an added bit of danger as a sort of last-resort option. Ideally, Kasie and Jimmy can calm down the perpetrators of the situation and get everyone to safety. It’s going to be about patience, delicacy, and understanding the various nuances of what is not an easy situation for anyone.

We’re banking on the heroes finding a way to save the day and staying alive … but the process of doing this could easily prove challenging.

