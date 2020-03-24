NCIS season 17 episode 19 spoilers: Can Jimmy, Kasie save the day?







If you find yourselves curious about what will be coming on NCIS season 17 episode 19, we’re happy to help in every way that we can!

Let’s kick things off here with this — in case you haven’t heard, there is a new episode at the moment scheduled for next week. (This is subject to change, as are many things within the world of TV.) This is one entitled “Blarney” and over the course of it, there are a lot of chances to see something different and special. Take, for example, the opportunity to see Jimmy Palmer and Kasie Hines be heroes. Who wouldn’t want to see that? The two are going to find themselves in a position where people need their help, and not in a way they’re used to. It’s almost a chance to see just how much the two of them have learned from being around some of the agents.

Want more context? Then check out the official NCIS season 17 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Blarney” – When Kasie and Jimmy are held hostage in a diner after a jewelry store robbery goes awry, they attempt to keep the other customers safe from the thieves, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The episode was directed by Rocky Carroll.

The part of this episode that could prove to be quite painful to some out there is the fact that there may only be two episodes left this season. Because of what’s going on in the real world, we’re dealing with a shorter order and only so much time to experience the highs and lows of these characters. This is only one of two times during the show’s run where we’ve had a season of shorter than 23 episodes — the other was in season 5 due to the writers’ strike.

