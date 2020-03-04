NCIS season 17 spoilers: Christopher Lloyd to guest star







Want to get some of the latest news regarding NCIS season 17? Then go ahead and know this: You’ll be seeing a legend in Christopher Lloyd stop by.

As reported by TVLine, you are going to see the Back to the Future legend turn in an appearance on the CBS show this spring, where he is going to playing the part of Joe Smith. The character is described as a “95-year-old former Navy sailor who served on the USS Arizona when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor in 1941.” This man becomes the unexpected focus of an investigation and soon after that, there are questions aplenty as to whether or not the entirety of the team can believe him. We imagine that there are a lot of fascinating moments that are going to be explored throughout this episode, especially since we see a lot of Pearl Harbor history on a show like this. We should note that this character is determined to put his ashes to rest alongside his fellow sailors — it only makes sense that this would be a moment that defines a good percentage of this man’s life, so we’ll have to wait and see precisely how it is explored over the course of the upcoming episodes.

There is no air date for this particular episode just yet, but we know that there are a number of big NCIS installments coming over the weeks ahead. This includes two new episodes airing on March 10 and March 17 — the latter will be bringing back Jack Sloane’s daughter Faith, who should be at the center of a rather exciting story of her own. Be prepared for all sorts of emotion here!

