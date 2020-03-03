NCIS season 17 episode 17 photo: Chaos for Gibbs in the field







We think that Jethro Gibbs would tell you that murder cases are never easy. Yet, one on NCIS season 17 episode 17 could prove more complicated than most. It’s one thing when you’re dealing with a fairly closed environment; it’s another one altogether when you’re forced to investigate in a public place.

The image above is one of the first ones released for “In a Nutshell” (airing next week), and one of the things that stands out about it right away is the sight of Gibbs yelling at some people who are recording him on their phones. What’s going on here? Odds are, he’s rather perturbed about them being in his fate right in the middle of him trying to do his job. He just wants to get to the bottom of what happened, and he’s going to find these interruptions most annoying.

Do we get what’s going on here? Sure, mostly in that the public wants to know what’s happening. Yet, Gibbs has to keep doing his job and being the unheralded hero that he is. He’ll do his job, deal with the public, and then do his best in order to solve the case when the dust settles.

We imagine that there are some surprises within this case, but the element of surprise could also extend over to what’s happening at the office itself. Just think about it this way — everyone’s going to be cleaning out their living spaces and, because of that, there could be some interesting finds. Maybe there will be some callbacks to past seasons, but we’ll find out more about that over time.

