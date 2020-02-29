NCIS season 17 episode 18 spoilers: Sloane’s daughter returns







NCIS season 17 episode 18 is going to bring Jack Sloane’s daughter back into the series, and the groundwork has been laid here for a while. Earlier this season, Faith wanted Jack’s help in figuring out more of where she came from genetically, and with the encouragement of the team, Sloane opted to help, no questions asked. This led to her later getting a Valentine’s Day message from her daughter.

While it may have seen early on as though the two weren’t going to have that close of a relationship, it’s felt over time that this has slowly changed. This will change even more in “Schooled,” at least in terms of the two spending some time together. For some more discussion on the subject, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 17 episode 18 synopsis:

“Schooled” – The team searches for answers when the body of a well-regarded Navy technician in the Reserves is found floating in a lake where a popular community event is being held. Also, Sloane is caught off-guard when her daughter, Faith (Kate Hamilton), makes an unexpected request, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What in the world does Sloane’s daughter want? We think that it’s something that could bring the two closer together. Faith knows that her mom wants to be a little bit closer, and maybe this is an opportunity for the two to engage in something that is mutually beneficial on some level. We’d hope that it would allow the two to spend more time together.

Beyond that, we’re hoping that there is a chance here to see Sloane lean more on her friends and colleagues while she tries to establish a deeper bond. On the surface, doesn’t this feel like a great opportunity for her to have conversations with Gibbs?

