NCIS season 17 episode 17 spoilers: What’s with the dollhouses?







CBS has taken their time when it comes to releasing some of the first information about NCIS season 17 episode 17. After all, we know that the show entered hiatus more than a week ago, and it hasn’t been a secret as to when the series would return — think along the lines of March 10.

So what makes this episode special? What makes “In a Nutshell” stand out from the pack? Well, for starters, it does contain what may be very well one of the creepier stories we’ve seen in some time. There’s a rather ghastly mystery at the center of this one involving a dollhouse — one that suggests that there could be a serial killer on the loose!

Of course, the operative word here is “could.” In true NCIS fashion, we have a feeling that things are a little bit more complicated than they first appeared. For some more news on that, plus a personal storyline involving the team, check out the full NCIS season 17 episode 17 synopsis below:

“In a Nutshell” – As the NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy officer murdered the same way as his parents a decade ago, they stumble across a storage container filled with dollhouses that display recreations of murder scenes. Also, the team agrees to clean out their living spaces, but some have a harder time saying goodbye to their possessions than others, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Who is going to be reluctant to say goodbye to some of their stuff? Consider us very curious about that for a number of different reasons! It’s possible that someone could discover a thing or two about a former agent; or, it’s possible that we’re going to learn something new about an established agents. It’d be super-fun if Gibbs was some sort of surprise hoarder, but we doubt it — his desk is probably cleaner than anyone’s.

