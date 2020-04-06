The Rookie season 2 sets ratings high with American Idol ‘crossover’







If it was the goal of The Rookie season 2 to get a ratings bump with an American Idol “crossover” story, then mission accomplished! Last night’s new episode proved to be a big winner for the Nathan Fillion police drama, and it’s enough to increase the odds further for a season 3 renewal.

Overall, this episode generated a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 5.8 million viewers, its largest total audience for the show ever. We do think that having the small appearance from the show judges and Ryan Seacrest helped with this considerably, mostly because the cop drama airs directly after the singing competition. We also just think in general that airing on Sundays has been beneficial to the series, and then last night there was no NCIS: New Orleans to compete against it. (Also, TV viewership is up considerably with families stay home amidst the current health crisis.)

While The Rookie was considered a bubble show to get a season 2 in the first place, we think that it’s managed to match some of the expectations going into this season. We’d consider it a likely renewal at this point at ABC.

Overall, American Idol did win the night with a 1.2 rating, whereas overall some of NBC’s scripted series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls continue to struggle at around a 0.4. They may be banking on digital viewership in order to boost the numbers — this is one of the reasons why Good Girls has been renewed in the past, so we’ll see precisely what the future holds a little bit later on in the spring. (These two shows are embarking on a one-week hiatus, whereas The Rookie will air a new installment next week.)

