The Rookie season 2 episode 16 sneak peek: The American Idol audition







Sunday night’s The Rookie season 2 episode 16 is going to be about a lot of different things, but we gotta admit that we’re kind of excited about the American Idol crossover component of it. This is such a random thing for the show itself to do, but it also makes sense timeslot-wise. Since The Rookie follows up the singing show on the schedule, they may as well try to incorporate it into the story somehow!

As for how it ends up happening on Sunday night, let’s just say that it’s a case of mistaken identity. After Officers Chen and Bradford end up picking up a guy at the site of the auditions, Lucy ends up grabbing some of his stuff and ends up being mistaken for someone who is actually auditioning. She gets brought over to meet Ryan Seacrest, who then encourages her to get ready to sing for her chance on the show. He even compliments her on turning up to audition in uniform!

While this entire sneak peek below (via E! News) isn’t the best endorsement ever of the Idol staff’s listening skills, it is pretty funny. In general, what makes this such a crazy thing for the show to do is that it’s basically The Rookie writing for American Idol. It should prove to be a pretty comedic through-line through the episode, though — we don’t think that it’s going to last more than just a few minutes, but it doesn’t really need to.

In general, we’re happy that Lucy is the one getting the chance to engage in some of this. Sure, we know that Nathan Fillion can sing rather well, but after what she went through earlier this season it’s nice that she has a chance to engage in a little bit of comedy now. Who knows? Maybe she’ll get a golden ticket!

