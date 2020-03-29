Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? A look at ‘The Overnight,’ ‘Control’







Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to answer that question … but also take a larger look ahead.

Would it be nice to dive into a new episode tonight? We think we can answer that with an unequivocal yes. Unfortunately, that’s just not something that happens every week … especially at a time where network schedules are so chaotic and there is a good bit of uncertainty across the board. There is no new episode tonight, but at least there aren’t currently plans for this to be a super-long hiatus. The Rookie is set to return with new episodes next week, and there will be one that follows on April 12, as well.

Do you want to get a few details about both of these installments? Then go ahead and check out synopses below…

Season 2 episode 16, “The Overnight” – Officers Chen and Bradford respond to a call at the Los Angeles auditions of “American Idol,” and Officer Chen ends up facing Ryan Seacrest and the judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie). Meanwhile, Chen befriends reporter (Roselyn Sanchez) whose motives are not clear.

Season 2 episode 17, “Control” -Officer Nolan’s relationship with his first confidential informant is tested when he discovers her back on the street dealing drugs. Meanwhile, Lucy’s fear of dating following her abduction and her intrusion into Jackson’s relationship is beginning to threaten their friendship.

We admit that the episode that will be the funniest is the American Idol crossover, which does feel like a great way in order to generate some good ratings for this show. Yet, the other one could be the more emotional as Lucy Chen has to tackle the aftermath of a lot of what transpired with her when the show returned to the air last month.

Hopefully, at some point between now and next week we’ll hear more news on The Rookie season 3 — it’s unlikely, but we like to at least hope.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie

What do you want to see when it comes to The Rookie moving forward?

Are you saddened that the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news regarding the show. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







