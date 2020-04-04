NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 renewal: What are the current odds?







Should we be feeling optimistic at the moment about the state of an NCIS: Los Angeles season 12? At the moment, we know that we’d like to see a whole lot more of this story!

There are still a lot of things that the writers could end up exploring here. Want some examples? Think about Kensi and Deeks potentially starting a family, the relationship between Callen and Anna, the future of characters like Hetty and Nell, and of course also more bad guys for the team to try and take down. There are always going to be stories in this world, but it really comes down to just how many of them we’re going to have a chance to see on-camera.

So what are the current renewal odds? While nothing is official as of yet, we remain cautiously optimistic as to what the future could hold. The show is averaging a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also close to 6.4 million viewers — these are declines versus season 10, but most shows have a tendency to decline these days. It’s also coming off of some of its best performances of the season, and it remains very much popular all over the world. It’s still among one of CBS’ more-popular shows, but there are still some things that could hold it back?

What’s one of the biggest issues right now? It could be the cost (this is a big cast, and it’s been on the air a long time) related to the numbers. Or, it could just be the network wanting to move forward on some level. We know that CBS is at a time of transition after losing both Criminal Minds and then also Hawaii Five-0 over the last couple of months.

For now, though, we tend to lean towards there being a season 12 — if nothing else, the show deserves a proper conclusion, and with filming being forced to end early this year, it’s certainly not going to get one.

