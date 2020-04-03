The Walking Dead season 10 episode sneak peek: A Princess introduction







The Walking Dead season 10 episode 15 is airing this weekend, and there’s a lot to be excited about from the get-go. Take, for example, the character of Princess. She’s over-the-top, got a crazy sense of humor, and seems to be roaming around in a very different sort of environment. It’s not often we get cityscapes within the world of The Walking Dead, so this is very much quite the worthy treat.

In the video below, you can see Princess interacting with some of our heroes for the first time — and we learn a few things about her in the process. For example, she hasn’t seen anyone supposedly for over a year, and there’s a brief period of time where she doesn’t know if they are real or not. She points her gun at them briefly, and she also tells the group her real name: Juanita Sanchez. Why the name Princess? Because “Queen” makes her sound a little pretentious. There is something rather fun about her meeting Ezekiel, a man who previously referred to him as “King.”

In the end, Princess offers to show the group a way through the city. She claims that she’s trustworthy and can be a valuable source of help — based on how she guns down zombies, it’s pretty clear that she’s got a good set of skills. Yet, she also lacks a certain awareness — moments after she shoots at the zombies, all of the horses take off and all of a sudden, they may not have a choice but continuing to work with her.

Can we totally see Princess eventually grinding the gears of some of these people? Absolutely, but that could be a part of the fun! We’re just happy to meet a character who looks and feels very much different from anyone else we’ve got on the show at the moment. There’s something rather refreshing about it and that is appreciated.

