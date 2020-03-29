The Walking Dead season 10 episode 15 spoilers: Eugene, meet Princess







The Walking Dead season 10 episode 15 next week isn’t technically the finale, but it may very well feel like it. This is going to be the last episode for a while — due to the current health crisis, post-production on the season 10 finale is unable to be completed. You will have a chance to check that episode out eventually, but it’s not going to be for quite some time.

Hopefully, this episode will do a reasonably good job of tiding you over. There are a number of different boxes that the installment is hoping to check. Think along the lines of getting to see Eugene’s continued search for Princess, a possible meeting there, and then also the crux of the battle against the Whisperers. Judging from the particularly-violent way that tonight’s episode wrapped up with Beta building his army, things are going to get nasty … and there probably will be some death eventually.

Want a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full The Walking Dead season 10 episode 15 synopsis below:

The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperer War; meanwhile, Eugene’s group encounters Princess.

Will there be a few surprised thrown in here? If so, we’d hope they be of the Lauren-Cohan-surprise variety and not the we-lose-a-character-like-Ezekiel variety. We’re extremely worried about him, both due to his health condition and then also just the state of people within the zombie world in the first place.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 10 episode 15?

Which character are you the most concerned about at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

