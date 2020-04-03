NCIS season 17 episode 20 spoilers, First Christopher Lloyd photo







NCIS season 17 episode 20 may very well be the last episode of the season, but it’s going out in a big way … and with a big-name guest star.

As you may have heard, legendary actor Christopher Lloyd is going to be appearing on “The Arizona” as a curmudgeon of a man who also claims that he served on the USS Arizona during Pearl Harbor. He’ll have a specific end goal in mind, and through this episode, the team will have to figure out if he is telling the truth. This could be a different sort of episode than what we’re used to, and the official synopsis below suggests as much:

“The Arizona” – The team tries to verify the identity of Joe Smith (Christopher Lloyd), who claims he served on the U.S.S. Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor, and wants to be buried there upon his death, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If there is one thing we’ve learned about NCIS through watching it more than a decade and a half, it’s this: We’re talking here about a show that often finds a way to change things up. Lloyd’s character could be hiding information for a reason that is hard to discern on the surface. This is one of the things that we really do like about casting Christopher on the show — he’s the sort of actor who can play a lot of different emotions. We know that he’s capable of being sinister, just as he also is kindly and courteous. We still don’t know what to make of this character and that is very much a good thing.

