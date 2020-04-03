Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 20: Richard Webber’s diagnosis mystery







As the last episode before the finale (even if it wasn’t the planned finale), we knew that Grey’s Anatomy tonight was going to be jam-packed full of content. As it turned out, one of the events that took place was Amelia getting ready to give birth!

Want to get some more Grey’s Anatomy video updates? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you do check this out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Close to the end of the episode, and right when she was operating on a patient who looked a great deal like Tom Koracick’s late son, we ended up seeing her water broke … or what she believed was her water breaking. This created a problem for that patient (who Tom wasn’t sure that he could operate on), just as it also created a problem for Amelia. The good news is that Tom was able to complete the procedure when there was no other choice.

In the end, though, Amelia didn’t give birth. It was a false labor, and there could be a struggle still to come.

As exciting as Amelia becoming a mother could have been, there was still a great deal of drama that was unfolding pretty much everywhere else. After all, we saw in this episode Richard Webber continuing to unravel courtesy of some tests that came up inconclusive. Then, he eventually got away and tried to operate a little bit on himself. He was continuing to not be himself, and he needed someone to get through to him. That person was Meredith Grey, who convinced him to hand her the scalpel so that she could help fix him.

Also, Richard called her Ellis. That was the final heartbreaking moment of what we saw, and it was the first real acknowledgment from Richard that there was a problem here. There is still no diagnosis, but it’s clear that it’s going to get worse at the moment well before it gets better. There is one person secretly working behind the scenes: Andrew DeLuca, who was hiding out within the hospital working on getting answers.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news and insight on the next Grey’s Anatomy episode

What did you think about the latest Grey’s Anatomy episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







