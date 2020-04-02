Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale spoilers: Will Owen, Teddy get married?







It’s hard to believe that the Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale is coming next week. Originally, it wasn’t supposed to be! The plan instead was to give you four more episodes, but the state of the country very much changed that. We’re just going to have to enjoy what’s next in seven days as some big secrets could be revealed and feelings could start to come out into the open.

After all, think about it like this: Just because this wasn’t the intended finale doesn’t make it devoid of content. There are some big things happening here, including Owen learning some valuable information — is it about Teddy and Koracick? That’s the thing that does immediately come to mind as we’re gearing up for the “wedding” of Owen and Teddy.

Anyway, for a few more details we suggest that you check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale synopsis below:

“Put on a Happy Face” – Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy during the final stage of her pregnancy. Hayes asks Meredith a surprising question, and Owen makes a shocking discovery, on the season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 9 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The storyline in here for Meredith could prove interesting, since we’re left to wonder upon reading that if he is about to ask her out on a date. We do find ourselves inclined to root for Meredith’s happiness, but it remains unclear as to what the best source of that. With DeLuca, though, let’s reassert here that his personal health comes before any relationship … and the guy is clearly hurting right now.

