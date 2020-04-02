Where is DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy season 16? Will he be revisited?







Based on where we are right now on Grey’s Anatomy season 16, we have many different questions. Yet, one of the biggest ones revolves around DeLuca.

Want to get some more Grey’s Anatomy video updates? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you do check this out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Think back to when we last saw DeLuca on the show — he was driving away on a motorcycle after being accused of starting to unravel. Was everyone reading too much into his behavior because of his father? Maybe so, but he was legitimately angry over the fact that he wasn’t being listened to. Yet, maybe he should have been listened to! DeLuca clearly was onto something, and now it’s not altogether certain if he’s going to be back in Seattle soon.

What makes matters all the more confusing now is the oh-so-simple fact that DeLuca isn’t mentioned in either the synopsis for tonight’s episode or the one for next week — meaning, it’s not 100% that we see him for the rest of the season. Remember that originally, there was a plan to do 25 episodes this season, but the current health crisis is causing that to change now. We could’ve had a big DeLuca spotlight over the final four episodes that we’re not going to have a chance to see now. If that’s the case, we have to hope that we get it next season. DeLuca started as a smaller character within this world, but he’s become increasingly important over time and is now one of the most nuanced people within the entire Grey Sloan staff.

Regardless of where DeLuca is at the moment, we hope that he’s okay and will be back — also, if he was meant to have a spotlight before the end of the season, let’s hope that it does become a part of season 18. We already know that season is happening.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy and what’s to come

What do you want to see when it comes to DeLuca’s future?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







