Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 21 will officially be finale







We had a feeling that Grey’s Anatomy season 16 wouldn’t be returning to work in the spring and now, that feeling now looks official.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming April 9 installment of the Ellen Pompeo series is now poised to be the final one happening over at ABC. This means that there will be 21 episodes this season, four less than what was originally supposed to be ordered at the network. The reasoning behind the change has everything to do with the current health crisis that is impacting the TV industry far and wide — networks are finding themselves in a position where their schedules are clearing up much earlier than they ever anticipated.

There are some other shows beyond Grey’s Anatomy (take the NCIS franchise or One Chicago over at NBC) that have taken it upon themselves to end their seasons a little bit early. However, there are also some that have expressed an interest in getting back to work eventually and finish off their run. A number of those are shows that are either in their final season or are beholden to having things end a certain way. For Grey’s Anatomy, they already know that there is a season 17. Because of that, there is no reason for some frenzied panic where they have to find a way to tie up every loose end.

As for what comes of the remaining season 16 episodes, we imagine that some of the stories could be picked up next season — or at least remixed, given that the writers may do what they can to try to make the story reflect more of what is going on within the outside world.

