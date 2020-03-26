Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 20 spoilers: Tom Koracick’s past returns







The first thing that we think about in the context of Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 20 is music — it’s hard not to! The title for this installment is “Sing It Again,” so it’s hard to think with anything other than that front and center.

Want some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then watch some of our latest thoughts on the series at the bottom of this article! After you do this, be sure to them subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates coming after every new episode.

Oh, and we should also note that this episode will give us a chance in order to see a different chapter of Tom Koracick’s past. This is something that we’ve been personally quite eager to see explored for some time, largely since much of his character so far has been about his relationship to other people. Think in terms of him alongside Amelia, his feelings for Teddy, or his distaste for Owen over time.

Yet, moving forward in this episode, you’ll have something that is more geared around his past, something that he could look to Teddy for some help with. For a little more information all about what to expect, we suggest that you read the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 20 below:

“Sing It Again” – Owen and Link treat an older woman who wakes up from surgery and can’t stop singing, while Teddy helps Koracick stay afloat after an estranged loved one from his past comes to the hospital looking for help. Meredith, Bailey and Maggie focus their efforts on a difficult patient with a tricky diagnosis on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 2 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.

Is this the finale? We know that there is at least one more episode coming after this one, at least in terms of what the show was able to film. Because of that, there is no immediate cause for concern.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy, including some other insight on past episodes

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







