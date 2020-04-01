The Good Doctor season 4, The Flash season 7 filming could be delayed







It’s already clear that the current health crisis is making a seismic impact on a number of things we’re seeing within the TV world. Shows are losing episodes, productions are being halted, and it’s unclear how live shows for programs such as American Idol are even going to be handled.

Now, we’re starting to get a sense that all Vancouver-based productions could be on hold for a little while longer still. According to a new report from Global News, the province of British Columbia is instituting a twelve-week plan to help ensure that life can resume as normal this summer. What that means, though, is that all current protections are going to be in place for a good while. That will mean that shows like The Good Doctor and A Million Little Things would not be able to start filming in their typical mid-June window. (Technically, A Million Little Things has not been renewed just yet.)

For more thoughts on The Good Doctor in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you check that out, remember then to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full The Good Doctor playlist. We’ll have more news coming that you don’t want to miss.

Meanwhile, these restrictions could also have an impact on some other shows including just about all of the Arrowverse. Typically, The Flash, Batwoman, and Supergirl would start filming in late June or early July, so their filming dates would probably need to be pushed back for at least a little while. If this plan holds, though, these shows could still all be ready for the fall … so there may not be too many sweeping changes in the long-term for people looking forward to seeing the shows air.

For now, though, patience is going to be key — and just because similar measures haven’t been confirmed for other states doesn’t mean that they won’t be looking into it, as well. At this point, we’re of the belief that it’s going to be mid-June, at least, before we see shows pick up elsewhere. That could pose a lot of tough decisions for summer shows, especially reality series like Bachelor in Paradise and Big Brother. There may be some creative measures instituted, but that’s something we’ll have to take more of a wait-and-see approach on.

Related News – Be sure to read our recent piece about The Good Doctor finale

As always, we welcome your thoughts on this story in the comments. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







