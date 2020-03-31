Jasika Nicole leaving The Good Doctor as a series regular







While the following is news that a lot of people may have saw coming, it’s now official: Jasika Nicole is leaving The Good Doctor as a series regular.

The news was first reported over at TVLine, and the departure comes weeks after Nicole’s Carly Lever and Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) broke up. Given that Carly did not have a huge storyline in the final weeks of the season, it was easy to see things going in this direction. Carly’s role first escalated when Shaun was temporarily placed in pathology, and of course remained large throughout her relationship with him.

Yet, that romantic bond being severed means that there aren’t too many opportunities to see Carly moving forward. While it makes sense for the surgical staff to work alongside pathology, there wouldn’t be all that much for Carly to do in some individual scenes there.

Speaking via the aforementioned website, here is some of what executive producer David Shore had to say:

“I would love to have her back here and there … I love Jasika, and would love to see her on the show, but it will not be in the same capacity.”

Given some of the comments that Shore has made throughout a number of his finale post-mortems, it doesn’t seem as though there was ever a plan to pair Shaun and Carly up forever. Instead, it was more of a bridge to get Shaun to realize more of what he wanted out of a relationship, and also to send Lea on her own journey that would bring her to where she was in the finale. There were a lot of things that we did like about Carly, though, including how eager she was to date Shaun and try to be patient with him during some early parts of their relationship.

In the end, though, we want to see Carly end up with someone who will put everything into her the same way that Shaun wants to put everything into Lea.

Will you miss Carly on The Good Doctor moving forward?

