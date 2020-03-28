Ink Master season 13 episode 13 sneak peek: Art with staples







Tuesday night, Ink Master season 13 is going to be delivering you a challenge that may feel a little bit like rinse-and-repeat. We just had this same exact crop of contestants face off, but the only difference now is that Angel Rose has been pardoned.

Do we think that Angel is still a threat? Definitely. She’s been great in just about every challenge, and it was only in this past one where she stumbled. We’d still be very-much worried about her if we were any other contestant out there.

Before we see another tattoo battle, though, we have a new flash challenge — which, of course, is the subject for the new sneak peek below. In this clip, you can see the remaining contestants all face off in an individual challenge using an unlikely medium: Staples. This is precision week and with that, they’re going to have a hard time making this world. Some artists are pretty prepared for this environment — take, for example, Jerrel. He has had issues when it comes to getting along with his team here and there, and now he gets to shine on his own. Meanwhile, Jimmy wishes that he has someone else to share input with leading into it.

We will say that some of the designs featured in here are especially cool. Take, for example, what Jerrel is doing when it comes to his landscape! Meanwhile, you can see just in the thumbnail itself that Bob has something cooking that is pretty awesome in its own right. There’s a lot of interesting stuff that we could see here, but what’s more interesting than the art is the ramifications of it. One artist alone is going to get the skull picks (presumably), so will they help their team or go a little bit rogue? We’re going to have a chance to see as time goes on.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news regarding this past Ink Master episode

What do you want to see when it comes to Ink Master season 13 episode 13?

Be sure to let us know your projections in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







