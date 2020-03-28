American Idol 18 sneak peek: Dillon James sings Bob Dylan classic







Tomorrow night on American Idol 18, you are going to have a chance to see the remainder of the contestants congregate in Hawaii! This is a pre-recorded process of narrowing down the field, and at the end of it, there will only be twenty singers left.

Before we go any further into this article, here is your reminder that we’re going to be looking at a very different schedule for the rest of the season that what was originally planned. Initially, the idea was to have a new episode on Sunday and then another the following day. Now, that is being shifted to where there is a new episode tomorrow and then another one in a week. You can read more about this over here; the short summary is that the producers are trying to stretch the season out as long as possible so that they can still have something resembling a top 20 show in the future.

For some more American Idol video discussion, check out our latest takes on some various performances below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Below, you can check out one of the exciting things that is coming on this upcoming episode, as Dillon James is going to be doing everything that he can to impress with a performance of “The Times They Are a Changin” from Bob Dylan. This is not an easy song. Dylan is a hard vocalist to emulate, and so really, you shouldn’t even try to. You have to find your own sense of style and way to mold some of the words to suit your fancy. It’s not an easy feat to achieve, but we’re happy to say that James does a good job of pulling this off. His version of the song is soulful and it feels stuffed to the brim with Americana style. It’s the sort of thing that we hope we continue to hear from him in the top 20 — after hearing this, it’s almost impossible to imagine him being eliminated before that.

Is he the overall favorite? We don’t think there’s an overwhelming person this year like there was last season at this time with Alejandro, but he’s definitely in the running. Also, remember that Alejandro didn’t end up winning.

Are you rooting for Dillon James to with American Idol 18?

What do you think about this performance? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for more news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







