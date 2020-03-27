American Idol season 18 shifts schedule amidst health crisis







American Idol season 18, like the vast majority of other reality shows out there, is facing very much an uncertain future. There is still no word on when the live shows will happen or even how they could happen. Yet, it does seem like ABC is trying to stretch the show out for as long as humanly possible.

Here is some of what we know at the moment. Originally, American Idol was going to air their Hawaii performance episodes across two nights — Sunday and Monday. Now, that plan has shifted in a rather big way. There will be a performance show on Sunday, and then there will be a week-long break before the next performance show airs. This means that there will no longer be new episodes on Mondays for the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, April 12 and Sunday, April 19, ABC is going to air two specials entitled American Idol: This is Me. The idea with that, per Deadline, is to show unseen footage of the top 20 and get to know them a little bit better. The final endgame in all of this is pushing the projected live show date back far enough until a plan can be decided upon — if there is an option available. Here is what a spokeswoman for the network had to say:

“[We are] exploring multiple options within statewide guidelines … We will share a production plan as soon as it’s in place.”

We know that many reality shows are doing whatever they can in order to figure out how to still air. That includes shows like Love Island USA and Big Brother, which are still planned for later this spring/summer.

