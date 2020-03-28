the Flash season 6: Will there be a chance to finish filming?







Like hundreds of other series out there, work on The Flash season 6 has been stopped due to the health crisis sweeping the globe. It’s the right decision to make, though it does put production in a tricky position.

For some shows out there, what we’ve seen already is the network and the studio deciding to call it a wrap on the season. In particular, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, and all of the One Chicago series have chosen to operate with this particular rationale in mind. It’s unfortunate given that none of them had a chance to write together a proper ending, but it makes some sense — there’s no telling when they would be able to return to work, and there may be a sentiment that some of these stories could be picked up in future seasons down the road.

However, there are some shows that are utilizing a different approach. We’ve already reported that Supernatural is, understandably, going to be going back to finish episodes of its final season. Meanwhile, The Flash is looking to do the same for season 6. It’s not the final season, but there is a specific arc that the writers clearly want to ensure is told before season 7. According to Variety, the plan is for now is for The CW to stretch out their remaining episodes until May 19. At that point, the show will go on hiatus, where it will come back at some point later in the year.

We imagine that one possible outcome here is that The Flash could resume production this summer on the remainder of their season 6 episodes before then transitioning over and starting season 7. Or, they could do season 6 later this spring, take a short break, and then come back for season 7. There are a lot of reasons why this is so complicated, especially since the actors have other personal and professional commitments.

Yet, above all is safety, and we don’t think that anyone can really commit to any future plan until they know for sure what’s going to be happening with the attempts to flatten the curve.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on the next The Flash episode, whenever it comes back

How long do you think The Flash season 6 will be on break?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







