The Flash season 6 episode 16 return date: ‘So Long and Goodnight’







If you’re curious to know The Flash season 6 episode 16 return date on The CW, there are some things you should know. Originally, this episode (entitled “So Long and Goodnight”) was planned to air this month — yet, we’ve already seen a number of different delays and now, it doesn’t appear as though it’s airing this month at all.

What is the reasoning behind this? It has a lot to do with the current health crisis sweeping much of the world. The final episodes of this season may not be filmed at all, and clearly, the network wants to keep episodes on the air until closer to May. This means that the earliest we can expect The Flash to return is April 7, though that could be confirmed a little bit further tonight. If that happened, there’s a chance that you will get a healthy batch of episodes in April to better close the story off.

So what can you expect when “So Long and Goodnight” airs? Be sure to check out the full synopsis:

BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE’S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound (#616). Original airdate 3/24/2020.

We just hope that there’s a chance for some good conclusion to this season, no matter when there’s a proper chance for the remainder of the season to air. We know that there are some cool stories coming courtesy of Eva, Wells, and also Mirror-Iris … we hope that the latter’s story concludes before too long so we can see the real Iris and Barry reunite. Is that much to hope for?

What do you want to see when it comes to The Flash season 6 episode 16?

