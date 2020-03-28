NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 19 video: Nell contemplates leaving







This weekend’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode is coming up soon, and it poses big questions for Nell Jones. Could she actually be leaving the team? Is Renee Felice Smith actually contemplating an exit?

In the sneak peek below, you get a slight sense of what’s going on here as Nell tells Kensi that she’s not sure she wants to be an agent anymore. She proclaims that it’s not a decision that she’s made overnight, and she just claims that she doesn’t think that it is “right” for her anymore. Yet, at the same time she doesn’t really go into a whole lot of details, which makes us question the reasoning behind what she’s saying and whether or not she will commit to it.

We know that Nell has gone through a good bit over the past year. Take, for example, the difficult medical decision with her mom, and then recently what Eric Beale went through on his mission for Hetty. She may not want a life where there is so much danger and stress around just about every turn.

Yet, when the dust settles, what Nell may want more so than anything is an opportunity to have a little bit of peace … if that is really it. We think that Kensi is going to have some follow-up questions, and we’re sure that this storyline will play out through the remainder of this episode. Our hope is that there is a resolution at some point before we get to the very end, largely because otherwise, this could be a storyline that gets cut off due to filming coming to an early halt. If it’s not in this episode, there’s no telling if there was any closure woven into the episodes before production shut down for the spring.

Given how long Nell has been a part of this world, we certainly don’t want to imagine NCIS: Los Angeles without her…

