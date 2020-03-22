NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 19 spoilers: Nell’s big decision







NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 19 carries with it the title of “Fortune Favors the Brave,” and it’s one that will feature big choices. This is an episode that has a number of different story-threads that it’s trying to balance, whether it be a difficult case, high stakes, and the possibility of more lives being in jeopardy.

Oh, and then there’s also the potential fear that Nell may be leaving — it’s something that she is at least thinking about. Anytime we have a story like this on a show that is more than a decade in, we’re going to be inclined to worry. Sooner or later, someone is actually going to go after it looks like something is going to happen time and time again.

Want a few more details now? Then be sure to check out the official NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 19 synopsis:

“Fortune Favors the Brave” – While Sam investigates the murder of an Iranian exile working to overthrow the current regime, he must also try to save Agent Rountree (Caleb Castille), a new agent who’s having an unexpectedly adventurous first day on the job, when he accidently triggers a bomb. Also, Nell makes a decision about her future with NCIS, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Back when “Fortune Favors the Brave” was first written, we don’t think that the plan was for it to be the penultimate episode of the season. Now, however, we’re looking at the very-real possibility that it could be. Filming has been suspended on a number of different projects including this one, so we’re not going to sit here and pretend to be confident that any of these stories are going to be wrapped up before the end of the season. Let’s go ahead and hope for a season 12 — but we were hoping for that even before this crisis.

