God Friended Me season 2 episode 18 video: A search for Corey Smith







After a week off the air God Friended Me season 2 episode 18 is set to premiere on CBS tomorrow, and this one will feature the God Squad yet again chasing a lead. This time around, they’re continuing to pursue the name of Corey Smith. This is a guy who has some connections to the underground poker game, and due to what we know about him, there’s a good chance that he is either running the God Account or knows someone who is.

So what’s the best thing to do in a situation like this? Well, the simple answer here is to plan a stakeout and then hope for the best. That’s what Miles, Cara, and Rakesh seem to be doing within the sneak peek below, but it is clear that they’re not having a whole lot of success with it. They’re not getting more or less anything that they’re hunting, and because of this, they are starting to get a little bit frustrating and looking a little more to alternative options — whatever and whenever those said options are.

Cara does at least have some sort of a plan here — reaching out to her colleague Adam to see if there’s anything else that he knows. After all, he did prove rather valuable recently in the quest to get more information on the poker game! This is helpful perhaps for the mission, but it something that gives Miles pause. Just remember that Adam is clearly into Cara on a more-than-professional level and there are feelings spread all around here.

Hopefully, this episode is going to serve as a means for us to get at least a few different answers when it comes to Corey Smith — and if nothing else, we’re now that there will be another Friend Suggestion. God Friended Me is going to follow the same established pattern that it’s had for some time…

