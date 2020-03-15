God Friended Me season 2 episode 18 return date: ‘Almost Famous’







Interested in getting the God Friended Me season 2 episode 18 return date, or more news on what’s coming up? We’ve got a little more info on this subject within this article!

Let’s start things off, though, with this — there is no new episode of the show following what we got tonight. Instead, you’ll be waiting for two weeks to check out “Almost Famous,” an installment that could lead to Ali getting some help amidst her cancer treatment. (The title is, of course, a reference to a truly-awesome movie.) There’s some great guest stars within including former Person of Interest star Amy Acker, and we hope that there is a reason to smile at the conclusion of it.

God Friended Me has faced some of its biggest challenges within this Ali story — you have to show the natural struggles of life, while also still deliver stories that present a few different reasons to have hope. That’s not the easiest line in the world to tow, especially since there are certain expectations viewers have for it. While we’re all in the midst of tough times, it’s our hope that viewers watch the show together as a family and feel a little more inspired. We’re in the midst of self-quarantines and recovery, but hopefully this, too, can pass.

For a few more details now on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full God Friended Me season 2 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Almost Famous” – Ali is hopeful when she’s told that she’s a candidate for a new drug trial to help with her cancer treatment. But when the God Account suggests that Miles helps Kylie (Taylor Richardson), the daughter of the hospital administrator in charge of the drug trial, Tammy (Amy Acker), he’s reluctant to get involved for fear of hurting Ali’s chances of being accepted, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, March 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What do you want to see when it comes to God Friended Me season 2 episode 18?

