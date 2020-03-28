Hawaii Five-0 season 10: Would you watch a Lincoln Cole series?







Tonight on Hawaii Five-0, you had a chance to meet a new character in Lincoln Cole, played by Lance Gross. What did we learn about him? He’s someone with a military background, an affinity for danger, and a little bit of an imperfect past.

After watching this episode, it’s pretty clear that the writers originally had larger plans for this character. Back when the casting was first announced, the idea was for tonight’s new episode to serve as an introduction to a much larger role in season 11. Gross already has ties to the Peter Lenkov world thanks to MacGyver (this is a different role), so we know already that he’s capable of tackling both humor and action in equal measure.

Oh, and there is also this line from Danny towards McGarrett about Cole: “This man might be crazier than you.” He even has a little bit of backstory courtesy of Chuck Norris.

For some more Hawaii Five-0 video scoop, check out our thoughts on the show ending below. Once you check that out, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist for more scoop.

Would Cole be the perfect lead character for a Hawaii Five-0 spin-off? We do think that he has the action prowess and the style that is perfect for this world. We barely know the guy, but we would like to see this franchise keep going. We already have Magnum PI, but why not something more? We’d personally have no problem advocating for a series about a new iteration of Five-0, or at least some other part of the local police force.

Odds are, you couldn’t just do the same show that we’ve seen already — you couldn’t just do Five-0 again, since you’d need to bring in everyone who is a part of the Task Force already … depending on who stays or goes in the series finale. (We personally like to imagine the majority of them sticking around, one way or another.)

Cole’s introduction was great, but we know that the most important stuff for the franchise is still to come — the epic ending next week. This is going to be the primary order of business, much as it should be.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next Hawaii Five-0 episode

Would you watch a show in the Hawaii Five-0 world about Lincoln Cole?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on what’s ahead in the series finale… (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







