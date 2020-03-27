Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 22 spoilers: The series finale is here







Next week on Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 22, it all ends — we don’t want to think about it and yet, here we are. This is going to be the series finale, and the last chance to look at the stories of Steve, Danny, and many of our other favorites. Could there be something more someday? We’d love it, but in the TV world, we never want to bank on anything. The most we’re hoping for are some appearances here and there featuring some of the cast on Magnum PI.

So what is the series finale going to be about? Much of it is going to revolve something singular, but also something quite important — saving Danny’s life. Steve and the rest of the team are going to do what they can to find him, while also trying to take down Wo Fat’s wife. There is a lot of closure within this episode from many years in the past, and it should bring everything full-circle. While we only found out about the finale recently, it does feel like the writers knew that this was at least a possibility while they were thinking about how to come up with this.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest taking a look at the full series finale synopsis below:

“Aloha” – Danny is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cypher Steve’s mother left him. Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago, on the series finale of HAWAII FIVE-0, which concludes its successful 10-season run on Friday, April 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) return.

(“Aloha” is a Hawaiian way of saying “Goodbye”)

In the end, it’s fair to say that this is an episode that will have you feeling all of the emotions possible.

