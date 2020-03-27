





Tonight on Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 18, the ABC drama found a way to inject some different twists into the series. Some were a little bit romantic, whereas others were strictly dramatic more so than anything else.

Let’s start, though, with Richard Webber, who apparently is in the process now of seeing ghosts — or, at least the vision of Catherine. The whole time that he was at the conference preparing for his speech, he imagined that Catherine was there helping him. He thought she was there to make his presentation as good as possible. When he then got on stage, his entire presentation was completely out of place — he claimed he knew the cure for cancer, he spoke incoherently, and eventually Maggie and Cormac had to help get him off the stage before he did any more damage to himself.

So what is wrong with Richard? It seems like there’s some sort of cognitive event going on with him — the word stroke was mentioned in the episode, but we don’t think we’re at a place right now where we can specify this for certain. There are a lot of different possibilities for what could be going on here and we’re going to see that explored moving into the next new episode.

For the time being, though, we can at least say this: There is no evidence that James Pickens Jr. is leaving the show. We certainly hope that he’s not, especially since we’ve already lost enough major characters on this show. We just lost Alex weeks ago! Nobody is saying that Pickens is out, so for now, we’ll do our best to remain hopeful.

