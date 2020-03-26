A Million Little Things season 2 finale sneak peek: Maggie’s confession







Coming up on ABC Thursday night, the A Million Little Things season 2 is going to be airing on the network. It’s going be an intense episode with a lot of major twists from start to finish.

It’s also going to be an incredibly emotional episode, and one that could establish some important new parameters in the relationship between Gary and Maggie. These two have gone through it over the past several episodes, but could they be coming back towards each other again? In the sneak peek below, it’s pretty clear that this is precisely what Maggie wants. That’s what she lays out to Gary, as she confesses that she loves him and doesn’t want to imagine her life without him. This is her really putting herself out on the line for someone else.

Yet, is this something that Gary is going to reciprocate? That is where things get a little bit more complicated, given that Gary has been in a different spot. He may not be anywhere near as open as Maggie would want at this point — or there are other things and other people he must think about. She recognizes the position that he’s in and where he’s at relationship-wise.

Of course, before we get to the point where there are answers, the sneak peek ends. We’d love for there to be some sort of closure in the finale, but who knows if there will be? (One thing we can say is that this was the final episode shot, and the show finished its order — because of what’s going on in the world, not every show is getting that opportunity.)

What do you want to see on the A Million Little Things season 2 finale?

Are you hoping for Gary and Maggie still? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around in the event you do want some other insight related to the show. (Photo: ABC, video via SpoilerTV.)

