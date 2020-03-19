A Million Little Things season 2 finale spoilers: A vow renewal & more







Next week on ABC, you can expect to see the A Million Little Things season 2 finale. So what can you expect to see? Think in terms of an episode that could be romantic, but also devastating in a few other ways. This is an episode that was prepared far in advance, likely with a few key moments the writers want viewers to be excited about.

Also, remember this — it’s probably not the end of the season. There’s no confirmation at the moment from the folks over at ABC, but we would go ahead and assume that there will be more new episodes coming. This show is one of those stable, under-the-radar performers that has a devoted audience. There is no reason to think that ABC would decide to send it off to the big, metaphorical TV graveyard.

Below, CarterMatt has the full A Million Little Things season 2 finale synopsis with some additional news on what lies ahead:

“’til death do us part”– As Eddie and Katherine prepare to renew their vows, Eve goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital. Meanwhile, things are getting serious with Delilah and Miles. Maggie shares some shocking news with Gary, and Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident on the season finale of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, MARCH 26 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

So how could this finale wrap up? We’re hoping that the Eddie/Katherine vow renewal at least goes off without a hitch, given how much those two have gone through already. It’s the other part of his story — you know, the part about the lake accident — that we find ourselves a little bit more nervous over. It’s hard not to be based on where we are right now and what we know from the show.

Also, can Maggie and/or Gary have a win in the finale? Is that too much to ask?

What do you want to see when it comes to the A Million Little Things season 2 finale?

