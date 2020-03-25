NCIS season 17 ratings surge, FBI season 2 hits high with crossover







It is probably no surprise to anyone out there that the television ratings were big on Tuesday night. Such has been the trend over the past couple of weeks.

With that being said, we did not quite anticipate the numbers being quite what they were for both NCIS and then also FBI — especially the latter, which posted its largest viewer total ever with more than 10.7 million people watching the first part of the crossover event. Viewers staying home, plus the nature of the crossover itself, each likely contributed to the overall total.

In getting back to NCIS, last night’s new episode “Schooled” ended up generating more than 13 million viewers and then also a 1.3 rating in the demo. These mark the best numbers here since the episode “She” from last season — otherwise known as the one that revealed that Ziva David was still alive. (That one was heavily promoted with a Super Bowl ad and some other good stuff.) All of these ratings gains, by the way, tricked over to FBI: Most Wanted, which drew a 1.0 rating and more than 9 million live viewers for the first time ever.

The other big ratings winner of the night, beyond the shows over on CBS, was the This Is Us finale on NBC. With a 1.7 rating overall in the demo, it generated the overall biggest audience of the night in that measurement and its best performance since the start of the season.

While all of these ratings may be great news for networks, we think that every industry worker out there would trade them in for the safety of their communities in a heartbeat. Hopefully, we can all weather through these tough times and get things back to normal in the months ahead. It won’t be easy, but we’re all in this together as many recent CBS ads have noted.

