NCIS season 17 episode 18 sneak peek: What does Faith want with Sloane?







We know that it’s been a very rough past several weeks, but come Tuesday night NCIS season 17 episode 18 is going to arrive on CBS. We’re hoping that this will serve as an opportunity to see an exciting case sure, but also an opportunity to learn more about some of our most-important characters — with Jack Sloane at the center of that.

In the new sneak peek below, you can get a little bit of a sense of what we’re talking about as Maria Bello’s character finds herself in a tricky spot. As she tells Leon Vance, her daughter Faith wants to know who her father is — and clearly, she is agonizing over the decision. What’s surprising to us, though, is how big of a reaction Vance has to what she is thinking about. It’s almost enough to make you think on some level that Vance is aware of his identity — or knows at least something more about Sloane’s backstory.

Want more NCIS video analysis on this sneak peek? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do that, remember to them also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full NCIS playlist. We’ll have more updates coming and you don’t want to miss any of them.

There’s also another question that is worth asking right away here, and it’s simply this — why isn’t Sloane altogether keen to talk about this in the first place? There must be something that she is incredibly worried about here, whether it be a fear of judgment or that Faith will actually go and look this person up. It’s another component in what is an interesting mystery, and we certainly hope that before the episode is over, we end up seeing the character go and having some sort of conversation with Gibbs, as well. The more Slibbs moments, the better!

