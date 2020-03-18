NCIS season 17 episode 18 photo: An avalanche of … rubber ducks?







We know that there’s a character on NCIS named Ducky already, but what’s the thing with all of the rubber ducks? The photo above is one of the first images from Tuesday’s new episode “Schooled,” and it absolutely has our attention.

If nothing else, this image showcases that there are some odd community events that happen around the Washington DC area.

What’s going on within this photo is a tease of where a dead body is going to be found — right in the middle of what is called a “Duck Dunk.” NCIS will be called in after it’s determined that the deceased had some military ties, and somehow, this person could be connected to a school. If you didn’t see the promo for this episode already, you can watch it over here — based on the information in there, NCIS is going to have a hard time getting information on the school when most of the students disappear out of thin air.

This is one of those classic NCIS whodunnit cases that should prove to be fun — while still having some important personal moments along the way. Remember here that Sloane’s going to reunite with her daughter Faith and there are going to be some key conversations. There’s no word as of yet as to whether or not Sloane and Gibbs will spend any time together here, but we definitely think that Mark Harmon’s character would be a good shoulder for her to lean on during what are some pretty trying times.

So expect emotion … and then ducks. LOTS of ducks.

