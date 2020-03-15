NCIS season 17 episode 19 spoilers: Jimmy & Kasie’s hostage crisis







NCIS season 17 episode 19 carries with it the title of “Blarney,” and because of schedule changes, it’s now the penultimate one. Originally, there were meant to be 24 episodes in this season (as is often the case), but the spread of COVID-19 caused production to shut down this weekend. That means that there may be a slightly more abrupt ending to the season than usual, but there could still be some great stories every single step of the way.

Want some more news on NCIS in video form, be sure to view our thoughts on the end of filming below. After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We have more updates coming up soon!

After all, for now it does feel like there are some reasons for optimism that “Blarney” could be one of them. It could be one of the best episodes of the season for Diona Reasonover and Brian Dietzen, as Kasie and Jimmy are going to find themselves in a position where they have to be heroes. There’s a hostage crisis and, within the diner where they’re located, there are no NCIS agents. They may be the only line of defense.

What makes this so fascinating? Neither one of these characters are action heroes. You’ve got a medical examiner and a forensic scientist having to try to pull together the skill set necessarily in order to save the day. There is something quite fun about that, no? We’ll get to see what they’ve picked up over the years just by being around some of the agents.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS season 17 episode 19 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

“Blarney” – When Kasie and Jimmy are held hostage in a diner after a jewelry store robbery goes awry, they attempt to keep the other customers safe from the thieves, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The episode was directed by Rocky Carroll.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to NCIS and the road ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 17 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news all about the show and the final episodes this season. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







