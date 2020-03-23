NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 posts new ratings high; New Orleans up







We’ve seen a number of ratings trends over the past several days, but one of the biggest ones is this: Numbers surging in an upward direction. We can’t say that we’re surprised in the least about this, mostly due to the amount of viewers who are currently staying home. It’s a trend that we don’t imagine changing all that much as we move forward.

As we kick things off within this article, let’s take a look at the latest numbers for NCIS: Los Angeles. Sunday night’s new episode ended up drawing overall a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also 7.36 million viewers. These are some of the best ratings of the season for the show, which we do think is still likely to get at least one more season on CBS. (Everything is going to get a little bit harder to define thanks to some of the stuff going on in the real world at present.)

The ratings gain did carry over to NCIS: New Orleans, which drew a 0.7 rating — its own best performance since moving to a new timeslot on Sunday. Both of these shows are hopefully going to find new viewers through this difficult situation, and we’ll see what this ends up leading to in the future. CBS did not have a new God Friended Me episode on the air last night.

Overall, American Idol ended up being the top-rated show of the evening, as the latest chapter of Hollywood Week ended up drawing overall a 1.4 rating in the demo. This is a show that is going to keep carrying forward tonight, as we see some more solo performances that lead to the metaphorical herd thinning a little bit more.

