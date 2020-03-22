The Walking Dead season 10 epsiode 14 spoilers: Beta’s revenge







As we prepare for The Walking Dead season 10 episode 14 on AMC next week, the aftermath of Alpha’s death looms large.

For some more The Walking Dead video insight, be sure to check out the latest discussion about an episode at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember here to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our full series playlist. We’ll have other insight coming soon.

Tonight, the focus understandably was on trying to say goodbye to Danai Gurira and her character of Michonne — and understandably so. We’re talking about one of the most iconic people within the entire franchise, and she is someone who deserves as much of a spotlight as humanly possible.

Now, though, we’re reminded that there are some other fish that need to be metaphorically fried here — the Whisperers are not done. All you gotta do is look at Beta to know that he is not going to be the sort of dude who just sits back and idly lets the world become peaceful again. He’s going to make his voice heard and there will be violence.

Meanwhile, this episode is also going to bring back, per the promo, another super-important storyline — what is going on when it comes to Eugene and Stephanie. There has been such a love-story element to their relationship and we can only hope that it leads to a happy moment or two. Don’t smash Eugene’s heart into little pieces! (There’s a good chance that we’re going to see this storyline lead to a proper introduction to the Commonwealth.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Walking Dead season 10 episode 14 synopsis with some more news when it comes to what’s ahead:

Heroes and villains reckon with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene takes a group on a journey to meet Stephanie, with the hopes of befriending another civilization.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead right now, including some additional thoughts on saying goodbye to Michonne at this given moment

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into The Walking Dead season 10 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around if you want some more news all about the show and the future. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







