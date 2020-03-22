Why is Danai Gurira leaving The Walking Dead? How did Michonne go?







Why is Danai Gurira leaving The Walking Dead in season 10? What are all of the circumstances at the center here? Tonight’s new episode finally lifted the veil on the mysteries surrounding the character of Michonne.

Leading into the new episode tonight, we knew that there was going to be a chance this was the last one featuring the character. Gurira has been rather busy both as an actor and writer over the past few years, and she is moving forward to pursue some other opportunities. Yet, within the episode tonight, the writers made sure to ensure that the door was still open for us to see a little bit more of the character down the road.

Michonne was not killed in the episode tonight — instead, she was written out by kicking off a search for Rick Grimes. This is the man she loves, and we know that she is desperate to locate him one way or another. She found proof in her journey with Virgin that he may very well be alive, and that is something that he is going to cling to for the time being. This seems to be the beginning of something more, and maybe we will have a chance to see Michonne appear in the upcoming Rick Grimes movies. Nothing may be confirmed at the moment, but we’re going to keep our eyes peeled.

One of the things that did make the big finale for Michonne all the more impactful was how it did reflect a lot on her past and the product of some of her different decisions that led her to who she is now. The title here is “What We Become,” and we were reminded that through everything that happened with her, the character found her way to become one of the most important forces within the world of this series. She will be missed, both now and however long she is gone.

