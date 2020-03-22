Supergirl season 5 finale: Series star on difficult filming status







As all of you out there know, there’s a great deal of mystery when it comes to the future of many different shows on television. The health crisis has shut down filming on just about every major production, and that of course includes Supergirl over on The CW. We know that there is a new episode tonight, just as there are some more stories to tell after the fact?

Yet, will the finale actually be filmed this season? At the moment, that is very much up in the air. It seems as though something was started in terms of production for this big episode, but nothing was altogether completed. Speaking in a new interview with Inverse, here is what Nicole Maines (Dreamer) had to say on the subject:

“We started on the season finale and we had a couple more scenes to do … We have a couple scenes that are stragglers, so it’s waiting for production to pick back up and what Warner is going to say. Because, as of now, all the shows up here have halted production.”

This is going to be hard if the show is unable to finish up finale given the present circumstances, but of course there are much more important things going on in the world. We almost wonder if the series would consider wrapping the finale early in the summer and releasing it almost as a separate entity, a one-shot meant to bridge the gap between season 5 and season 6. For now, though, we are really in a position where patience is going to be important. Just enjoy some of the episodes that we have for now — the one this weekend should prove to be especially fun, largely due to the fact that it will give us a good opportunity to explore a what-if scenario for Alex Danvers. Chyler Leigh will have a cool opportunity to step up to the plate.

